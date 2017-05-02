Spanish Tax Agency hardens control over black money and VAT fraud

Spanish Tax Agency will extend the catalogue of measures to fight informal economy with two changes that will affect consumers, businesses and professionals: on the one hand, a hardening over the control of invoicing to prevent "VAT fraud"; on the other hand, and with a similar aim, a restriction in the use of cash, which will go from €2,500 to €1,000.

The Spanish government exposes several innovations in its strategy against fraud in the "2017 National Amendment Programme", a document passed last Friday to be sent to the European Commission following the Community legislation. There, among other political measures, are exposed some points like the ones following.

Invoicing. From the 1st July of the current year, some businesses (those with a turnover of six million euros or above, those businesses registered in the monthly VAT refund system and the corporate groups) will be obliged to tell telematically the Spanish Tax Agency in four days time (eight initially, and temporarily) the detail of all their invoices; issued and incoming. This method (immediate information supply system, in the technical jargon) allows the Spanish Tax Agency cross-reference information from the businesses nimbly, becoming a powerful weapon to verify the compliance with the tax obligations.

Cash. The Spanish government has informed Brussels that it´s preparing a new cash payments limitation, planned for the end of 2016 and which was delayed. Since 2012, cash transactions over €2,500 are forbidden when at least one of the parts is a business or professional. The Spanish Tax Agency will lower that quantity to €1,000, like in France and Italy. These restrictions, when fulfilled, strengthen the "banking" of payments, reduce the risk of VAT fraud and make more difficult the laundering of black money. The records and penalties related to cash payments increased by 9% las year.

Big fortunes. The plan forwarded to the EU mentions as other goals of "special relevance" for the Spanish Tax Administration in 2017 "the control and inspection of big fortunes", although it doesn´t go into details. It also refers to acting against tax avoidance of multinational companies, with special attention to the control of electronic commerce.