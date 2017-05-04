The budget agreement of the PP with the PNV stirs the Asturian left

The agreement between the national PP and the PNV to refloat the approval of the General State Budget has generated great discomfort in the Asturian left while Ciudadanos and Foro, allied with the PP in the debate on accounts, look the other way and keep a pretty revealing silence about the reduction of the Basque quota. The Asturian Government avoided giving its opinion yesterday on the impact of the reduction on the contribution of the Basque Country to the state accounts, although it has repeatedly claimed the need to recalculate the quota (the economic expression of the agreement, included and recognized in the Constitution) and not precisely downward, a position held also by other autonomic governments. The Asturian PSOE claims that the regional institutions make contributions to solidarity through the Inter-territorial Compensation Fund.

Podemos has been the most conclusive and critical party against the PP-PNV agreement. "Rajoy has laughed at Javier Fernández and then at Mercedes Fernández, who are more concerned about their vote quota than about the Asturian wellbeing", Emilio León said, for whom "the opportunistic favoring should not guide the negotiation of the autonomic model". According to the spokesperson for the purple party in the regional parliament, "outside a framework of solidarity and cooperation, Asturias is a loser, as we have seen in the State Budget".



IU spokesperson at the General Meeting, Gaspar Llamazares, went "against territorial trade in the Congress", an action that he described as "worrisome" and in his opinion "negatively conditions the negotiation of the financing system". For the representative of the coalition, this new decision of the Government "shows the seriousness of the consequences of the so-called unblocking, which was a mistake of the PSOE and Ciudadanos".



Albert Rivera´s party has always been in favor of putting a stop to the agreements, which he considers "a privilege" for the regional communities, the Basque Country and Navarra. But they were silent yesterday. Neither the national leadership of the orange party, which includes the Asturian Ignacio Prendes, nor his organization in Asturias spoke yesterday about the content of an agreement which is quite the opposite of their political roadmap, even thought Ciudadanos is the greater support of the PP to put a solution to the accounts. Foro, also an ally of the Popular Government for the Budgets to cross the particular Rubicon of the totality amendment, avoided pronouncing on the agreement of the quota, of which he said "we are not against or in favor, we are only concerned about the budgets of Asturias".