La última voluntad de una maestra: mochilas con material escolar en lugar de flores

El último deseo de una profesora antes de morir fue que los que acudieran a su funeral no llevasen flores, sino mochilas cargadas de material escolar para donar a los niños más necesitados.





My cousin´s final request at her funeral was Backpacks full of supplies for needy students instead of flowers. A teacher to the end. @TeachersNet @edutopia @EdWeekTeacher pic.twitter.com/eGig25tYwH

Many have asked how to donate, but really we would like people to donate to the schools in their area. Many in our family are educators and we know the struggles of all districts. Spread the love locally!