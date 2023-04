Ready to get things going again 💪🏼🇨🇭.



💬 @juann_ayuso : "After some niggling injuries I'm happy to announce that I'll finally start my season next week at the @TourDeRomandie ."



👏🏼👏🏼 #WeAreUAE #UAETeamEmirates #TourdeRomandie pic.twitter.com/LZ2N4LRY0Z