El RB Leipzig - Real Madrid de la Champions, en imágenes

Leipzig (Germany), 13/02/2024.- Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan (L) in action against Real Madrid'Äôs Ferland Mendy (R) during the UEFA Champions League Round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid in Leipzig, Germany, 13 February 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER