La Nueva España

8

El Alavés - Barcelona, en imágenes

14

Copa del Rey | Atlético - Sevilla, en imágenes

33

El Real Madrid - Barcelona de la final de la Supercopa, en imágenes

16

El derbi del Athletic Club - Real Sociedad, en imágenes

19

LaLiga EA Sports | Las Palmas - Barcelona, en imágenes

33

LaLiga EA Sports | Girona - Atlético de Madrid, en imágenes

20

Euroliga | Barcelona - Real Madrid, en imágenes

26

LaLiga: Real Madrid - Villarreal, en imágenes

14

LaLiga: Valencia - Barcelona, en imágenes

9

LaLiga: Athletic - Atlético de Madrid, en imágenes

13

Champions League: Amberes - Barcelona, en imágenes

1

El Barcelona - Atlético de Madrid, en imágenes

El RB Leipzig - Real Madrid de la Champions, en imágenes

EFE

Ver galería >

El RB Leipzig - Real Madrid de la Champions, en imágenes

El Real Madrid salva una primera parte de dudas, con gol anulado al Leipzig (0-0)

El jugador del Leipzig Xavi Simons (d) en acciónFederico Valverde (L), del Madrid, durante el partido de octavos de la Liga de Campeones que han jugado RB Leipzig y Real Madrid en Leipzig, Alemania. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

UEFA Champions League - RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

FILIP SINGER

Leipzig (Germany), 13/02/2024.- Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan (L) in action against Real Madrid'Äôs Ferland Mendy (R) during the UEFA Champions League Round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid in Leipzig, Germany, 13 February 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

UEFA Champions League - RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

FILIP SINGER

Leipzig (Germany), 13/02/2024.- Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs (R) in action against Real Madrid'Äôs Brahim Diaz (L) during the UEFA Champions League Round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid in Leipzig, Germany, 13 February 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

El jugador del Leipzig Xavi Simons (d) en acciónFederico Valverde (L), del Madrid, durante el partido de octavos de la Liga de Campeones que han jugado RB Leipzig y Real Madrid en Leipzig, Alemania. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

