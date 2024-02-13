Ver más galerías relacionadas
El RB Leipzig - Real Madrid de la Champions, en imágenes
El jugador del Leipzig Xavi Simons (d) en acciónFederico Valverde (L), del Madrid, durante el partido de octavos de la Liga de Campeones que han jugado RB Leipzig y Real Madrid en Leipzig, Alemania. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
Leipzig (Germany), 13/02/2024.- Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan (L) in action against Real Madrid'Äôs Ferland Mendy (R) during the UEFA Champions League Round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid in Leipzig, Germany, 13 February 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER
Leipzig (Germany), 13/02/2024.- Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs (R) in action against Real Madrid'Äôs Brahim Diaz (L) during the UEFA Champions League Round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid in Leipzig, Germany, 13 February 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER