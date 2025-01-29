Partidos y resultados en directo de Champions League

|Villa Park
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Aston Villa
|0 - 0
|Celtic
|
|Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Barcelona
|0 - 0
|Atalanta
|
|BayArena
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|0 - 0
|Sparta Praga
|
|SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Borussia Dortmund
|0 - 0
|Shakhtar
|
|Stade Municipal de Roudourou
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Brest
|0 - 0
|Real Madrid
|
|Maksimir
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|0 - 0
|Milan
|
|Allianz Arena
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Bayern Múnich
|0 - 0
|Slovan Bratislava
|
|Red Bull Arena Salzburg
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|RB Salzburgo
|0 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|
|Municipal de Montilivi
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Girona
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|
|Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Inter
|0 - 0
|Mónaco
|
|Allianz Stadium
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Juventus
|0 - 0
|Benfica
|
|Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Lille
|0 - 0
|Feyenoord
|
|Etihad Stadium
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Manchester City
|0 - 0
|Brujas
|
|Philips Stadion
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|PSV
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|
|28 Black Arena
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Sturm Graz
|0 - 0
|RB Leipzig
|
|Estádio José Alvalade
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Sporting CP
|0 - 0
|Bolonia
|
|MHPArena
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Stuttgart
|0 - 0
|PSG
|
|Stadion Wankdorf
|Prepartido
|29/01 21:00h.
|Young Boys
|0 - 0
|Estrella Roja
|