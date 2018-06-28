Varios muertos en un tiroteo en un periódico en Maryland

Un tiroteo en un periódico regional en Annapolis, capital del estado de Maryland y próximo de Washington, dejó este jueves varias personas muertas, informaron varios órganos locales de prensa.



La Policía del condado de Anne Arundel ha confirmado un "tirador activo" en el lugar y ha resaltado que el edificio "ha sido evacuado".



La Oficina de Control de Alcohol, Tabaco y Armas (ATF, por sus siglas en inglés) informó por su parte en la red Twitter que había respondido "a un tiroteo en (el diario) Capital Gazette".





BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) 28 de junio de 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 de junio de 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 de junio de 2018

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) 28 de junio de 2018

De acuerdo con la prensa local,del periódico. Un periodista del Capital Gazette,, explicó al diario The Baltimore Sun que "varias personas" habían recibido un impacto de bala dentro del edificio.Según publicó Davis en Twitter,"El tirador. No puedo decir mucho más y tampoco quiero dar por muerto a nadie, pero pinta mal".Por su parte, el gobernador de Maryland,, afirmó en Twitter que se sentíapor las noticias del tiroteo."Por favor,. Estoy rezando por aquellos en la escena y por nuestra comunidad", apuntó Hogan.La CNN aseguró, citando fuentes cercanas a la investigación, que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump , ha sido informado del suceso.Annapolis, la capital de Maryland,que está ubicada a 50 kilómetros al este de Washington.