Varios muertos en un tiroteo en un periódico en Maryland

Un tiroteo en un periódico regional en Annapolis, capital del estado de Maryland y próximo de Washington, dejó este jueves varias personas muertas, informaron varios órganos locales de prensa.
La Policía del condado de Anne Arundel ha confirmado un "tirador activo" en el lugar y ha resaltado que el edificio "ha sido evacuado".
La Oficina de Control de Alcohol, Tabaco y Armas (ATF, por sus siglas en inglés) informó por su parte en la red Twitter que había respondido "a un tiroteo en (el diario) Capital Gazette".
BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) 28 de junio de 2018
A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 de junio de 2018
Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad.— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 de junio de 2018
Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) 28 de junio de 2018
