28 de junio de 2018
28.06.2018
Tiroteo en EEUU

Varios muertos en un tiroteo en un periódico en Maryland

Un hombre ha entrado en la redacción del Capital Gazette de Annapolis y ha empezado a disparar

28.06.2018 | 21:40
Varios muertos en un tiroteo en un periódico en Maryland

Un tiroteo en un periódico regional en Annapolis, capital del estado de Maryland y próximo de Washington, dejó este jueves varias personas muertas, informaron varios órganos locales de prensa.

La Policía del condado de Anne Arundel ha confirmado un "tirador activo" en el lugar y ha resaltado que el edificio "ha sido evacuado".

La Oficina de Control de Alcohol, Tabaco y Armas (ATF, por sus siglas en inglés) informó por su parte en la red Twitter que había respondido "a un tiroteo en (el diario) Capital Gazette".




De acuerdo con la prensa local, el tiroteo ocurrió en la sala de redacción del periódico. Un periodista del Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, explicó al diario The Baltimore Sun que "varias personas" habían recibido un impacto de bala dentro del edificio.



Según publicó Davis en Twitter, "un hombre ha disparado a varias personas en mi oficina, algunas de ellas están muertas".




"El tirador ha disparado a través de las puertas de cristal de la oficina y ha abierto fuego sobre varios empleados. No puedo decir mucho más y tampoco quiero dar por muerto a nadie, pero pinta mal".




Por su parte, el gobernador de Maryland, Larry Hogan, afirmó en Twitter que se sentía "absolutamente devastado" por las noticias del tiroteo.

"Por favor, presten atención a todas las advertencias y manténganse alejados del área. Estoy rezando por aquellos en la escena y por nuestra comunidad", apuntó Hogan.




La CNN aseguró, citando fuentes cercanas a la investigación, que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha sido informado del suceso.

Annapolis, la capital de Maryland, es una ciudad de unos 40.000 habitantes que está ubicada a 50 kilómetros al este de Washington.
