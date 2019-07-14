Trump arremete contra legisladoras demócratas con comentarios racistas

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, arremetió este domingo contra varias legisladoras demócratas a las que instó a regresar a sus países de origen, que describió como "lugares infestados de crimen".
Es "muy interesante ver a Congresistas Demócratas 'Progresistas', que vienen originariamente de países cuyos Gobiernos son una catástrofe total y completa, los peores, los más corruptos e ineptos del mundo (si es que han funcionado como Gobiernos alguna vez), diciendo ahora alto y de forma agresiva al pueblo de EE.UU., la mayor y más poderosa Nación sobre la tierra, cómo debe gestionarse nuestro Gobierno", tuiteó Trump.
So interesting to see "Progressive" Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 de julio de 2019
THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we're not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) 14 de julio de 2019
Mr. President, the country I "come from," & the country we all swear to, is the United States.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 14 de julio de 2019
But given how you've destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T
