14 de julio de 2019
14.07.2019
Estados Unidos

Trump arremete contra legisladoras demócratas con comentarios racistas

El presidente les insta a volver a sus países de origen, que dice son "lugares infestados de crimen"

14.07.2019 | 22:23
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib y Ayanna Pressley.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib y Ayanna Pressley.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, arremetió este domingo contra varias legisladoras demócratas a las que instó a regresar a sus países de origen, que describió como "lugares infestados de crimen".

Es "muy interesante ver a Congresistas Demócratas 'Progresistas', que vienen originariamente de países cuyos Gobiernos son una catástrofe total y completa, los peores, los más corruptos e ineptos del mundo (si es que han funcionado como Gobiernos alguna vez), diciendo ahora alto y de forma agresiva al pueblo de EE.UU., la mayor y más poderosa Nación sobre la tierra, cómo debe gestionarse nuestro Gobierno", tuiteó Trump.




El mandatario se refería a un grupo de legisladoras de la Cámara Baja, entre las que figuran Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar y Rashida Tlaib, que han protagonizado desencuentros con la líder de los demócratas en ese hemiciclo, Nancy Pelosi.

Ocasio-Cortez es nacida en EE.UU. pero de origen puertorriqueño, mientras que Tlaib tiene raíces palestinas y Omar nació en Mogadiscio antes de llegar como refugiada a territorio estadounidense junto a su familia.

En sus tuits, Trump se preguntó "por qué esas legisladoras no vuelven a sus países y ayudan a arreglar los lugares completamente rotos e infestados de crimen de donde vienen. Entonces, vuelvan y muestren cómo se hace. Esos lugares necesitan mucho su ayuda, no se pueden marchar tan rápido. Estoy seguro de que Nancy Pelosi estará muy contenta de resolver arreglos de viaje gratis".

Pelosi ha recibido críticas de esas congresistas después de que cuestionara su influencia en una entrevista con el diario The New York Times y las apodara "el escuadrón".

"Toda esta gente tiene su público, lo que sea, y su mundo de Twitter", dijo Pelosi al rotativo, al tiempo que afirmó que esas legisladoras no disponen de seguidores en realidad. "Son cuatro (Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib y Ayanna Pressley) y ese es el número de votos que tienen".

Tras estas declaraciones Ocasio-Cortez aseguró que Pelosi ha señalado en repetidas ocasiones a mujeres de color dentro del partido.

Pelosi contestó este domingo a los comentarios de Trump y rechazó sus "comentarios xenófobos" que, a su juicio, quieren dividir a los estadounidenses.




"En vez de atacar a Miembros del Congreso debería trabajar con nosotros por una política humana de inmigración que refleje los valores estadounidenses. Paren las redadas", tuiteó Pelosi, en referencia a las operaciones anunciadas por Trump, que se prevé que comiencen este domingo, para detener a inmigrantes indocumentados y expulsarlos del país.




"Cuando @realDonaldTrump ( Donald Trump) dice a cuatro congresistas estadounidenses que se vayan a sus países, reafirma que su plan 'Hacer EE.UU. grande de nuevo' ha sido siempre hacer EE.UU. blanco de nuevo", zanjó.

Por su parte, la reacción de Ocasio-Cortez a los comentarios de Trump tampoco se hizo esperar en Twitter: "Sr. Presidente, el país del que 'vengo', y el país al que todos (los legisladores) juramos, es Estados Unidos".

"Pero dada la manera en que usted ha destruido nuestra frontera con campamentos inhumanos (de migrantes), todo en su propio beneficio y de los que grupos que se benefician de ellos, usted está absolutamente en lo cierto sobre la corrupción que hay a sus pies", sentenció la congresista.





















