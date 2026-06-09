Palacio de Granda strengthens its multilingual model through immersive international education

At Palacio de Granda, education has evolved into a genuinely multilingual experience where languages are not simply studied, but lived. The school has developed an immersive model that places English at the centre of learning from Early Years, gradually expanding to additional languages as students progress.

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From the earliest stages, English is fully integrated into classroom life. A significant part of the curriculum is delivered in English, allowing children to acquire the language naturally and intuitively, closely aligned with first-language development. English becomes a daily tool for communication, discovery, and interaction, rather than an isolated subject.

In this environment, pupils are not only learning vocabulary or grammar; they are using English to think and understand the world around them. Daily routines, collaborative projects, and creative tasks ensure constant exposure, building confidence and fluency over time.

As students move into Primary and Secondary education, the programme expands to include a second foreign language, typically French or German. This structured progression ensures continuity and allows learners to develop flexibility in switching between languages and cultural contexts.

Languages are taught through active, meaningful learning experiences. Project-based work, interdisciplinary activities, and real-life communication tasks encourage students to use language as a practical tool for expression and reasoning, rather than memorisation.

The model is supported by specialist teachers, including bilingual educators and native-level speakers, ensuring consistent exposure to authentic pronunciation and natural communication throughout the school day.

Alongside this immersion approach, students are prepared for internationally recognised language certifications, which provide external validation of progress and reinforce clear academic milestones.

Beyond language acquisition, this educational approach enhances cognitive development. It supports concentration, mental flexibility, and problem-solving skills, while fostering cultural awareness in an increasingly interconnected world.

Palacio de Granda’s multilingual vision reflects a broader commitment: preparing students not only for academic success, but for a global future where the ability to communicate across languages and cultures is essential.

Perhaps you are reading this in one language today. Your children, however, may already be learning to live it in another.