03 de febrero de 2020
03.02.2020
Imprudencia

Un joven trepa en Benidorm 11 pisos sin seguridad para hacerse una foto

El joven instagramer, que subió la imagen a las redes, se autocalifica como un "idiota profesional"

03.02.2020 | 12:22
Un joven trepa en Benidorm 11 pisos sin seguridad para hacerse una foto

La fiebre por los selfis está sobrepasando todos los límites. Para algunos autofotografiarse ya no basta con sacarse una foto de uno mismo sino que buscan captar la mejor imagen en los sitios más peligrosos posibles. Eso debió pensar un turista británico este domingo en Benidorm pues, en vez de hacerse la típica instantánea en la playa de Levante, optó por subirse trepando al piso once de un edificio de la avenida Alfonso Puchades en búsqueda de 'likes' en sus redes sociales.


El instagramer, que se apoda ' Nuisance' (@thelittlenuisance_) en Instagram y se califica a sí mismo como un "idiota profesional", alertó a los vecinos de la zona que no dudaron en avisar a la Policía ante la grave imprudencia del joven.

"Está loco, no puedo mirar, llama a la Policía", comentaba una de las vecinas en un vídeo que se ha hecho viral y corre como la pólvora por Whatsapp.

A pesar del revuelo causado en Benidorm, el turista británico, que presume en redes sociales de selfis peligrosos en diferentes monumentos y rascacielos del mundo, no dudó en subir a stories de Instagram el momento e incluso cómo huía de la Policía. "Mierda, ha llegado la Policía, hay mucha gente", comentó el instagramer.


