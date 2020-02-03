Un joven trepa en Benidorm 11 pisos sin seguridad para hacerse una foto

La fiebre por los selfis está sobrepasando todos los límites. Para algunos autofotografiarse ya no basta con sacarse una foto de uno mismo sino que buscan captar la mejor imagen en los sitios más peligrosos posibles. Eso debió pensar un turista británico este domingo en Benidorm pues, en vez de hacerse la típica instantánea en la playa de Levante, optó por subirse trepando al piso once de un edificio de la avenida Alfonso Puchades en búsqueda de 'likes' en sus redes sociales.
