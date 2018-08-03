Estos son los colores de pelo que triunfarán en otoño

Inmersos en pleno verano y en los cuidados habituales del cabello de esta época, las firmas de moda nos adelantan ya cuáles serán las tendencias de la próxima temporada, tanto en ropa como en el mundo ´beauty´.
Si tras el verano, eres de los que te gusta darte un buen corte de pelo para reparar los daños causados por el sol, la sal y el cloro y renovar tu 'look', no te pierdas cuáles son los colores de pelo que triunfarán en otoño:
Dimensional blonde.? #blondehair #shinyblonde #coolblonde #summerhair #coldasice #highlights #babylights #blondbalayage #longhair #thickhair #foiledhair #hairbeauty #hairenvy #schwarzkopf #schwarzkopfpro #olaplex #olaplexfinland #colortransformation #blondme #glossing #shinyhair #elevenaustralia #wavyhair #hairoftheday #haironfleek #hairofinstagram #velvetkampaamot #velvettöölö #kampaamohelsinki
not sure how i got so blessed to have the most beautiful clients (with the most beautiful hair of course, after chopping 8 inches!!!!! welcome to the bob life ??) // trying to post more #hairselfies so you guys can really see how gorgeous my girls are?? € € @alex__rae third session from BLACK! these kinds of hair journeys don´t have to be scary if you have @trussprofessional #8xpowder ! currently working on lightening her ends while slowly blending and breaking the old 1N roots ??
|Lo último
|Lo más leído