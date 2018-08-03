Servicios
03 de agosto de 2018
03.08.2018
Estos son los colores de pelo que triunfarán en otoño

Los tintes y mechas perfectas para renovar tu 'look' con las tendencias de la próxima temporada

03.08.2018 | 10:20

Inmersos en pleno verano y en los cuidados habituales del cabello de esta época, las firmas de moda nos adelantan ya cuáles serán las tendencias de la próxima temporada, tanto en ropa como en el mundo ´beauty´.

Si tras el verano, eres de los que te gusta darte un buen corte de pelo para reparar los daños causados por el sol, la sal y el cloro y renovar tu 'look', no te pierdas cuáles son los colores de pelo que triunfarán en otoño:

Color plata:

Es el color perfecto para disimular las canas y la buena noticia es que está completamente de moda. Muchas famosas como Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga o Blanca Suárez ya se han rendido a sus encantos, aunque eso sí, requiere de mucha hidratación.


Blorange:

Es un color a medio camino entre el pelirrojo y el rubio. La idea es que se vea decolorado y gastado. Si eres morena también puede probarlo con mechas californianas. G eorgia, la hija de Mick Jagger y Jerry Hall, es culpable en ponerlo de moda.


Rosa:

Si lo que buscas es darle un cambio radical a tu ´look´, una de las opciones más atrevidas es teñirte de color rosa, tendencia este próximo otoño. Antes de decantarte definitivamente por esta opción tan arriesgada puedes probar con las cremas que permiten darle color a tu pelo de forma puntual, ya que con un lavado el color desaparece.


Bicolor:

Llevar las raíces a la vista seguirá estando de moda los próximos meses. Esta opción es genial para quienes quieren estar a la moda, pero no pasar cada mes por la peluquería para retocarlas.


Babylights:

Con las mechas ´babylights´ se consigue iluminar el rostro y por lo tanto conseguir un aspecto más joven. La clave es aplicar toques rubios en ciertas zonas del cabello.

 

H E A T H E R ?? Major hair envy ??

Una publicación compartida de Maddie Galdis (@hairbymaddieg) el


 
 
