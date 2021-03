The Galerie des Glaces at the Château de Versailles is the superb setting for the #DiorAW21 show https://t.co/C0sJH9mR97 from Maria Grazia Churi at 2.30pm CET today, its famous mirrors concealed by a specially commissioned installation by artist Silvia Giambrone.

© Adrien Dirand pic.twitter.com/6tDkrpVsg8