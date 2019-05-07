Adele está lista para volver

Cuatro años han pasado ya desde la publicación de 25, el tercer y hasta ahora último álbum de Adele. Pero la cantante británica ya piensa en su sucesor.
Y es que la británica ha publicado un mensaje en Instagram coincidiendo con su 31 cumpleaños, en el que ha adelantado pequeños detalles sobre su esperado regreso.
La propia Adele anticipa que este cuarto disco se titulará 30, siguiendo con la costumbre de poner los títulos con la edad que tenía durante su gestación -de ahí 19, de 2008; 21, de 2011; y 25, de 2015-.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is 31...thank fucking god ?? 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually ?? Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ??
