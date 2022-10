🇺🇦 Glory to heroes of Azovstal! 👏



Shakhtar players came on to play the match vs Metalist wearing special shirts as a sign of support of Mariupol defenders.



Picture of Azovstal defender Mykhailo Dianov is printed on the shirt.#Shakhtar #Ukraine #Azovstal pic.twitter.com/ugqLBYbSkv