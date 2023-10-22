Síguenos en redes sociales:

La Nueva España

Ver más galerías relacionadas

11

LaLiga EA Sports | Sevilla - Real Madrid, en imágenes

24

LaLiga: Atlético de Madrid - Real Madrid

11

La etapa 9 de la Vuelta a España 2023, en imágenes

8

La etapa 8 de la Vuelta a España 2023, en imágenes

14

La etapa 7 de la Vuelta a España 2023, en imágenes

8

La etapa 4 de la Vuelta a España 2023, en imágenes

14

LaLiga: Villareal - Barcelona

11

IMÁGENES | Las mejores imágenes de la etapa 20 del Tour de Francia

17

IMÁGENES | Las mejores imágenes de la etapa 19 del Tour de Francia

17

IMÁGENES | Las mejores imágenes de la etapa 18 del Tour de Francia

19

IMÁGENES | Las mejores imágenes de la etapa 17 del Tour de Francia

11

IMÁGENES | Las mejores imágenes de la etapa 16 del Tour de Francia

LaLiga EA Sports | Barcelona - Athletic Club, en imágenes

EFE

Ver galería >

Las mejores fotos del encuentro entre los leones y los azulgrana en el Camp Nou.

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Athletic¡s midfielder Ohian Sancet (L) heads the ball against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez (R) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's forward Ferran Torres (L) in action against Athletic's Inaki Lekue (R) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan (R) in action against Athletic's Inaki Williams (L) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's Marcos Alonso (L) heads the ball against Athletic's Inaki Williams (R) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

0-0. Barcelona y Athletic Club mantienen la igualdad al descanso

El centrocampista del Athletic Club Dani García (d) protesta una decisión arbitral durante el partido de LaLiga entre el Barcelona y el Athletic de Bilbao, este domingo en el Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys de Barcelona. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

Athletic's Inaki Williams (3-R) in action during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Athletic's Nico Willimas (R) in action against Barcelona's Joao Cancelo (L) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

Athletic's forward Gorka Guruzeta (R) in action against Barcelona's Joao Felix (L) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's defender Joao Cancelo (L) in action against Athletic's Inigo Lekue (R) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Athletic's Nico Willimas (R) talks with Barcelona's Pablo Gavi (L) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams reacts during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

Athletic's Oihan Sancet (R) against Barcelona's Oriol Romeu (bottom) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

Athletic's Inaki Williams (R) shoots against Barcelona's Inigo Martinez (C) and Alex Balde (L) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

BARCELONA ATHLETIC

Alberto Estevez

BARCELONA, 22/10/2023.- El centrocampista del FC Barcelona Gavi (i) jutno a Nico Williams delantero del Athletic Club durante el partido de LaLiga entre el Barcelona y el Athletic de Bilbao, este domingo en el Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys de Barcelona. EFE/ Alberto Estevez

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's midfielder Ilkay Gundigan (R) in acion against Athletic's Inaki Williams (L) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's forward Ferran Torres(L) in action against Athletic's Yuri Berchiche (R) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

BARCELONA ATHLETIC

Alejandro Garcia

BARCELONA, 22/10/2023.- El delantero del FC Barcelona Ferran Torres (i) disputa una posesión ante Yuri Berchiche (d) defensa del Athletic Club durante el partido de LaLiga entre el Barcelona y el Athletic de Bilbao, este domingo en el Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys de Barcelona. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

FC BARCELONA VS ATHLETIC BILBAO

Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Joao Cancelo (L) in action against Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Athletic¡s midfielder Ohian Sancet (L) heads the ball against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez (R) during the LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Lluis Companys Olimpic stadium in Barcelona on 22 October 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

stats